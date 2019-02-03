The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Feb. 03rd
License & Permits | Feb. 4, 2019

(Photo by Hubble Ray Smith/Daily Miner)

(Photo by Hubble Ray Smith/Daily Miner)

  Originally Published: February 3, 2019

    • Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 25:

    Romar Electric: 2265 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; 100 amp electric service.

    Ambient Edge: Chloride; HVAC replace 2.5 ton split heat pump with heat strips.

    Old Trails Mobile Home: 3808 Bryce Road, Golden Valley; demo mobile home and awnings.

    Ambient Edge: 5535 W. Verde Bay, Golden Valley; water heater replace 40 gallon electric.

    Ambient Edge: Dolan Springs; HVAC replace 5 ton mini split.

    Truelove Plumbing: 3074 E. Bandit Drive, Kingman; gas line repairs.

    Panorama electric: Golden Valley; service upgrade from 100 amp to 200 amp.

    Ambient Edge: 21149 N. Tecate Drive, Dolan Springs; HVAC replace mobile home furnace.

    High Tech Electric: 4200 N. Willow Road, Kingman; re-establish service for garage.

    The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Jan. 25:

    Johnny’s Bees & Honey: 8936 Roby Drive, Kingman; food services.

    A to Z Refrigeration: 5453 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; heating and air conditioning install.

    Jim’s Lawn & Yard Care: 2305 E. McVicar Ave., Kingman; landscaping and lawn care.

    Aerie Electric: 2260 Anacopa Place, Lake Havasu City; contractor.

    MRA Mobile Repair: 3966 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; auto repair shop.

