License & Permits | Feb. 4, 2019

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 25:

Romar Electric: 2265 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; 100 amp electric service.

Ambient Edge: Chloride; HVAC replace 2.5 ton split heat pump with heat strips.

Old Trails Mobile Home: 3808 Bryce Road, Golden Valley; demo mobile home and awnings.

Ambient Edge: 5535 W. Verde Bay, Golden Valley; water heater replace 40 gallon electric.

Ambient Edge: Dolan Springs; HVAC replace 5 ton mini split.

Truelove Plumbing: 3074 E. Bandit Drive, Kingman; gas line repairs.

Panorama electric: Golden Valley; service upgrade from 100 amp to 200 amp.

Ambient Edge: 21149 N. Tecate Drive, Dolan Springs; HVAC replace mobile home furnace.

High Tech Electric: 4200 N. Willow Road, Kingman; re-establish service for garage.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Jan. 25:

Johnny’s Bees & Honey: 8936 Roby Drive, Kingman; food services.

A to Z Refrigeration: 5453 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; heating and air conditioning install.

Jim’s Lawn & Yard Care: 2305 E. McVicar Ave., Kingman; landscaping and lawn care.

Aerie Electric: 2260 Anacopa Place, Lake Havasu City; contractor.

MRA Mobile Repair: 3966 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; auto repair shop.