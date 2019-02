KINGMAN – The most recent bath of Larson Lifeskill Winners has been released.

This week, the students recognized worked together to support the learning of others and strive to help make themselves and others successful in the classroom.

Winners are: Talon Blair, 10; Clayton Poston, 9; Hailey Knisley, 10; Liz White, 10; Kaylynn Wyatt, 10; and Suzy McDonald, 11.