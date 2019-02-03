Mohave 911 | Feb. 4, 2019

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of Feb. 1:

Drug possession

At approximately 12:50 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed a blue sedan with non-functioning brake lights and conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Calle Del Media and Cottonwood Lane.

Deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Jessica Lyn Johnson, 28 of Topock. Deputies also made contact with the front seat passenger, identified as Ashley Merriman, 32 of Topock, a male passenger in the back seat, identified as Aaron Elton Burchett, 44 of Topock, and a second back seat passenger, identified as Margaret Herber, 42 of Bullhead City.

Herber advised deputies she did not have any identification or a purse, however they observed a purse in the seat next to her. Herber admitted ownership of the purse and advised deputies she believed she had a warrant.

Herber was detained and a search of the purse was conducted, where deputies located a pipe, 3.9 grams of methamphetamine and a small baggie of heroin.

Johnson admitted to having a baggie of methamphetamine and provided deputies with a baggie containing 0.8 grams of methamphetamine. A pat search of Merriman revealed 8.1 grams of methamphetamine in the front of her pants.

During the search of the vehicle, Burchett was detained and placed on the shoulder of the road, and a short time later, deputies observed a baggie containing 2.8 grams of methamphetamine lying on the rocks approximately 7 feet from where he was seated.

Deputies had searched the area prior to placing Burchett, and Burchett denied throwing any items from his possession.

Margaret Suzanna Herber was arrested for dangerous drug possession, narcotic drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies, and an active arrest warrant.

Jessica Lyn Johnson was arrested for dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, both felonies. Ashley Raye Merriman was arrested for dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, both felonies.

Aaron Elton Burchett was arrested for dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, both felonies.

All subjects were transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident and booked on the above charges.

Drug possession

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Donovan Lyle Segodi, 43 of Peach Springs, for dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, both felonies.

Deputies observed at approximately 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, a sedan turn onto Ryan Avenue from Castle Rock Road and saw that the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.

Deputies contacted the driver, identified as Segodi, who explained the vehicle was damaged and he was working on it.

A pat search revealed a glass pipe and two small baggies with methamphetamine residue. A search of the vehicle revealed a baggie of methamphetamine.

Donovan Lyle Segodi was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

Burglary, assault

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office arrested Yvette Seri Sparks Schimmel, 57 of Golden Valley, on charges of second-degree burglary, assault, theft and disorderly conduct.

At approximately 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31 deputies responded to a residence in the 2800 block of McConnico Road in reference to a theft. The victim advised her neighbor, identified as Schimmel, had come to her bedroom window early that morning and began yelling and banging her fists on the glass.



She told deputies that Schimmel was intoxicated and attempted to reach inside the partially open window.

Later that morning, the victim was working in her garage when Schimmel allegedly entered the garage and punched the victim in the right eye. The victim gained control of Schimmel and escorted her back to her residence.

Later that afternoon, the victim was working in her yard and left her the keys to her vehicle and her cellphone inside the residence. When the victim went back into her house she noticed those items were missing and a mobile search revealed the phone was at Schimmel’s residence.

Deputies attempted to contact Schimmel at her residence and heard a female voice yelling from the back yard. Deputies saw a verbal altercation between Schimmel and a male subject taking place. It appeared to deputies that Schimmel was intoxicated.



A records check revealed Schimmel had an active arrest warrant and she was detained. Schimmel denied the accusations, however, she purportedly turned over the phone and keys to the deputy.

Schimmel was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

Shoplifting

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Amber Leeann Bond, 31 of Kingman, for 3rd degree burglary, shoplifting, both felonies, and an active arrest warrant.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28 in Fort Mohave, deputies responded to a business in the 5200 block of Highway 95 in reference to a shoplifting in progress.

Loss prevention staff advised deputies they believed a female subject was concealing items in her purse. Deputies confronted the female subject, identified as Bond, after she exited the restroom, and loss prevention staff observed empty packaging in the restroom.

A records check revealed the active warrant and a search of Bond’s purse revealed the unpaid items. Bond had been trespassed from the business prior to this incident.

Amber Leeann Bond was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

Trespassing, criminal damage

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Kingman resident Stewart Parks, 29, on Friday after a woman exited her residence to find two men assessing “water damage” to her roof.

Deputies arrived at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25 to a residence in the 3600 block of Chino Drive on a call of suspicious activity. The reporting party told law enforcement she had been inside her home when she heard a loud noise.

She observed two men, one on the ground and another on her roof, when she walked out her front door to see what the ruckus. One of the men, later identified as Parks, told the reporting party she had water damage to her roof.

According to MCSO, the reporting party observed that the men had taken shingles off of her roof. Parks reportedly told her the shingles were blowing all over the property, and then gave her a business card for services to fix the roof.

The victim contacted a family member who came to the residence to observe the damage. He noted the shingles were in good condition. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies noticed the shingles were wet and appeared to have been pried off the roof.

Law enforcement made contact with Parks by phone, and he said he was working in the area when he saw the damage to the roof and contacted the woman at the property to offer to repair the damage. Parks denied being on the roof or removing the shingles.

Stewart Parks was arrested for first-degree criminal trespassing and criminal damage, both felonies. He was booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

Aggravated DUI

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Richard Duane Sankey Jr., 51 of Lake Havasu City, for felony aggravated DUI.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, deputies were traveling west on Highway 95 when they observed a red SUV make an improper U-turn in the 2800 block of Maricopa Avenue.

The deputy also observed a motorcycle had been traveling west on Maricopa Avenue at the time of the U-turn, and the motorcycle’s driver had to fully active his brakes and swerve into oncoming traffic to avoid colliding with the SUV.

Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the SUV’s driver, identified as Sankey, and could smell the odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from his breath.

Deputies conducted on scene Field Sobriety Tests and noticed positive indicators of impairment. A breath test was completed and Sankey’s BAC resulted in .209 percent.

Richard Duane Sankey Jr. was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

Child molestation

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Armando Rodriguez, 41 of Golden Valley, on Friday, Jan. 25, after responding to a call of possible molestation.

At about noon Friday, detectives were contacted about a possible molestation. The child alleged that Rodriguez touched her inappropriately and that he also asked her to touch him inappropriately. Interviews were conducted with involved parties, and Rodriguez denied the allegations.

Armando Rodriguez was arrested for sexual conduct with a minor and molestation of a child, both felonies, and booked into Mohave County jail.

Aggravated harassment

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Richard C Howard, 31 of Bullhead City, for aggravated harassment per domestic violence, a felony.

At approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, deputies responded to a residence in the 4800 block of S Castilla Drive in reference to a contempt of court.

The victim reported Howard was at the residence knocking on the door and there was an active Order of Protection in place against Howard.

Upon arrival, deputies observed Howard on the front porch of the residence and placed him into custody.

Richard C. Howard was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

Drug possession

Dakota Luke Atwood, 31, and 35-year-old Carrie Mae Dowling, both of Kingman, were arrested by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Wednesday after a search reportedly revealed methamphetamine.

At about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, deputies responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Highway 66 to assist Department of Corrections parole officers with a compliance check.

The officers located a trailer on the property and made contact with the male and female subjects located inside, later identified as Atwood and Dowling.

Parole officers told sheriff’s deputies that they had located methamphetamine while searching the trailer. Deputies then observed a purse on the floor of the trailer, and could see a baggie containing a “white crystalline substance” on top of the purse. That substance tested positive for 0.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Upon searching the purse further, deputies reportedly discovered 3.9 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia. Atwood and Dowling denied knowing that the drugs were in the purse.

Both were arrested for dangerous drug possession, narcotic drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies. Atwood and Dowling were booked into Mohave County jail.