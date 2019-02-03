Sentencing date set for one of two accused Uber carjackers

KINGMAN – At her status conference Friday, Raitasha Antoinette Williams-Gardner, charged in connection with the carjacking of a Las Vegas Uber driver, pleaded guilty to reduced charges but still faces 7 ½ years in prison based on her plea deal.

Twenty-year-old Williams-Gardner pleaded guilty in the court of Judge Billy Sipe late last year, but he denied the plea agreement because charges to which she was pleading guilty had the dangerous designations removed.

Williams-Gardner and Aveyon Lashawn Nevitt are accused of carjacking a Las Vegas Uber driver and another passenger in a pool ride and ordering the driver to head toward Arizona in May.

According to law enforcement reports, the Uber passenger and driver were let out of the car just past Hoover Dam. The vehicle, at this point driven by Nevitt, later collided with a bus in the 900 block of West Beale Street. No one on the bus was injured.

Nevitt is also alleged to have fired several rounds from a handgun into a semitrailer while on U.S. 93. He’s accused of striking one of the individuals in the car in the head with a firearm.

Williams-Gardner on Friday, under the plea agreement, agreed to plead guilty to kidnapping as a non-dangerous Class 2 felony and aggravated assault as a non-dangerous Class 4 felony.

Judge Derek Carlisle set the defendant’s judgement and sentencing for 2:30 p.m. Feb. 22.