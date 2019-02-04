Horoscopes | February 5, 2019

Birthdays: Darren Criss, 32; Michael Sheen, 50; Laura Linney, 55; Jennifer Jason Leigh, 57.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Speak from the heart and be true to yourself. Not everyone will agree with you, but as long as you make your point, you will get others to consider your suggestions.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stick to your plan regardless of what others do or say. You’ll face opposition from someone who has ulterior motives or wants something from you.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An opportunity is apparent if you form a partnership with someone who can add to what you have to offer. Avoid anyone who tends to be excessive.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): You are best to take a look at what everyone around you is doing before you make your move. Taking the safe route will turn out to be in your best interest.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Explore what’s available and discuss your options with someone close to you. An investment that will add to your security or improve your living conditions is apparent.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make family, friends and love your priorities. Take a healthy approach to life and consider how best to move forward with regard to your relationships.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be careful how you deal with family members. Someone older may not be easy to get along with, but the experience and wisdom offered will help you make a decision that can change the way you live your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Problems at home will escalate if you don’t address emotional issues quickly. A change needs to be made.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look at your options and make a move. Follow your heart and use your experience and wisdom to bring about the changes that will make you happy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t make a change because someone else does. It’s OK to say no if you don’t agree or if you feel an offer isn’t in your best interest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll have plenty of opportunities, but it will be up to you to make things happen. Let your intuition guide you.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Lending a helping hand is honorable, but don’t let anyone take you for granted. Information will not be made readily available, leaving you in an awkward position.