More rain forecast for Kingman

KINGMAN – If the Kingman community didn’t get its fill of rain this past weekend, the good news is that more showers, and maybe even snow, are forecast for Tuesday.

Tuesday is forecast to be mostly cloudy, the National Weather Service reports. There’s a 70 percent chance of precipitation during the day, with a high near 47 and a south-southwest wind of 23 to 26 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 37 mph.

Showers are also likely Tuesday night, mostly before 11 p.m., at which point there’s a chance of snow as Tuesday’s low is forecast at around 32 degrees. Again, the chance of precipitation is 70 percent, with little or no snow accumulation. A south-southwest wind is expected to blow between 10 and 17 mph, and gusts could reach as high as 24 mph.

While there won’t be a chance of rain after Tuesday until Sunday, temperatures are expected to drop starting Wednesday. The highest high between Wednesday and Saturday night is near 51 degrees, and the lowest low around 26 degrees.