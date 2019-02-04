Obituary | Rodney Lloyd Bean Sr.

Rodney Lloyd Bean Sr. passed away Dec. 14, 2018 at the age of 72. He was born May 6, 1946 to Hazel Ada (Ohlwiler) Bean and Roland Howard Bean in Cottonwood, Arizona. He graduated in 1965 from Mingus Union High School in Jerome, Arizona. He served in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1970. He married the love of his life, Jacquelyn Sue (Benigar) Bean in Las Vegas, Nevada on Nov. 25, 1967.

They made their home in Kingman, Arizona where he worked for Duval Copper Mine until 1981. He started working for the State of Arizona, Department of Transportation, as a diesel mechanic in Fredonia, Arizona in 1983 and later transferred to Flagstaff, Arizona in 1984.

He lived in Golden Valley, Arizona at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife of 51 years; Jacquelyn Sue (Benigar) Bean, his three children; Rodney Bean Jr. (Yvonne England Bean), Georgia Bean Gilson (Keith Gilson), Cynthia Bean Trapp (Todd Trapp), 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and is proceeded in death by his grandson; Emmett Cole Trapp.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019 at Hualapai Mountain Park, Recreation Area No. 1.