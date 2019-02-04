Obituary | Yvonne Estelle Robinson

Yvonne Estelle Robinson (nee Zabrocki) was born to Harry and Vivian (Schettler) Zabrocki on Dec. 29, 1936 in Winona, Minnesota.

Yvonne went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 31, 2019 at her home in Kingman, Arizona surrounded by her family.

She married Donald R. Robinson on June 23, 1956. They had four children. They enjoyed RVing across the country for many years.

Yvonne is survived by her husband of 62 years; Donald, daughter; Shari (John) Foley, twin sons; Brian (Terri) and Bruce (Linda), seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters, a brother; Rev. Lee (Phyllis ) Zabrocki, a cousin, nieces and nephews.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy, in 2007.

Service will be held at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home.