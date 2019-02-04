Special needs services and resources help the developmentally disabled on the road to independence

KINGMAN – Directing the Mohave County Association for Retarded Citizens is the best job Mike Suchowierski has ever had because he gets to watch developmentally disabled individuals grow and achieve various levels of independence.

The services and resources that help them reach the milestone of independent living will be available to the community at the Mohave County Special Needs Resources and Information Fair set for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Mohave County ARC, 2050 Airway Ave.

Mohave County ARC, a nonprofit organization, currently runs two programs dedicated to teaching and supporting those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The first is an employment program that helps those with mental disabilities gain the skills they need to become employed with the goal being they can to move into the community after finding a job.

The second program focuses on education and life skills. Those skills include speech, day-to-day tasks, reading, additional social skills and even cooking.

Watching developmentally disabled persons obtain those skills and achieve independence is what makes the whole experience so rewarding for ARC’s director and assistant director, Stacey Hadley. Accessing services and resources is a great way to start down the path toward independence.



“I think a lot of people don’t know that they have options,” Hadley said. “They don’t know that there are services for their child or relative.”

Suchowierski described Wednesday’s special needs fair as a rarity due to all the resources that will be present in a single day.



“It’s one of the rarities where these agencies all come together in one spot so the people who do need service or are interested in getting service can go from agency to agency in one spot and learn about the different services that are offered,” the director said.

Developmentally disabled persons and their families can head to the fair to learn more about, and to learn if they qualify for, a multitude of resources and services pertaining to education, employment and more.

“There will be 20 agencies participating in this,” Suchowierski said. “It’s a time where people can come out, whether they’re on service now or wanting to get with service through the Division of Developmental Disabilities, and find out about what programs are available throughout the community and to actually talk to someone from DDD to learn the first steps about getting evaluated and qualified for services.”

While each person who attends the fair may have a different reason for going, Suchowierski recommends that everyone stop by DDD.

“I would recommend just applying through DDD and seeing what that individual would qualify for, and that could open up several doors,” he said.

Those doors include employment programs, day programs, vocational rehabilitation, and more. Suchowierski said DDD is the “gateway to all services.” And if someone has applied for services through DDD in the past but was denied, Suchowierski says to reapply.

“Sometimes by reapplying you are able to then qualify for services,”

he said, noting those services help not only the individual, but their families as well.