State offers plea deal to Preston Earl Milks

KINGMAN – According to attorneys on the case, the state has offered a plea agreement to Preston Earl Milks, who is charged with felonies in connection with multiple burglaries and robberies throughout the Kingman area.

Milks was in court for pretrial conferences in five cases in which the state alleges he participated in multiple burglaries and robberies. Those include reported incidents on April 12, 2018, March 10, 2018, Feb. 4, 2018, Jan. 1, 2018 and Dec. 24 2017. Anthony Scott Axton and Francis William Allison also face charges related to burglaries and robberies throughout the area.

Milks’ attorney, Lindsay Smith, told Judge Billy Sipe that she is still combing through disclosure in the cases. The state has made a plea offer to Milks, which Smith says they are “seriously considering.”

“However, my client hasn’t received some of the disclosure we’ve sent in, so I want to make sure that he has all of his disclosure,” she said.

Additional details on the plea agreement were not discussed at Monday’s conference. Smith asked for a two-month continuance to allow time to sort through disclosure and to get it to her client.

Milks will be back in court at 10 a.m. April 8.