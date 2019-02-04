The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
9:24 PM Mon, Feb. 04th
Weather  47.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Supervisors approve nuisance abatements for two Kingman properties

The first parcel of land, located at 3215 E. Carver Ave. and owned by Elmer Wilde, was deemed to pose an “immediate threat to the public health and safety” due to debris and trash, according to the meeting agenda. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

The first parcel of land, located at 3215 E. Carver Ave. and owned by Elmer Wilde, was deemed to pose an “immediate threat to the public health and safety” due to debris and trash, according to the meeting agenda. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo

By Travis Rains

  • Originally Published: February 4, 2019 7:29 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to issue notices of assessment to two properties in the Kingman-New Butler area at its meeting Monday.

    photo

    The second property is located at 3230 E. Suffock Ave. The property owner of record is Steve Keith. Abatement for the property is in the amount of approximately $1,318, and is also for trash and debris. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

    The first parcel of land, located at 3215 E. Carver Ave. and owned by Elmer Wilde, was deemed to pose an “immediate threat to the public health and safety” due to debris and trash, according to the meeting agenda. The Environmental Health Division, on behalf of the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, contracted for the abatement at a cost of about $1,460.

    The second property is located near the first at 3230 E. Suffock Ave. The property owner of record is Steve Keith. Abatement for the property is in the amount of approximately $1,318, and is also for trash and debris.

    The property owners now have 30 days to pay the assessment, otherwise liens will be recorded against the properties. Those liens would include a 6.5 percent interest rate.

    More like this story