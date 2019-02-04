Supervisors approve nuisance abatements for two Kingman properties

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to issue notices of assessment to two properties in the Kingman-New Butler area at its meeting Monday.

The first parcel of land, located at 3215 E. Carver Ave. and owned by Elmer Wilde, was deemed to pose an “immediate threat to the public health and safety” due to debris and trash, according to the meeting agenda. The Environmental Health Division, on behalf of the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, contracted for the abatement at a cost of about $1,460.

The second property is located near the first at 3230 E. Suffock Ave. The property owner of record is Steve Keith. Abatement for the property is in the amount of approximately $1,318, and is also for trash and debris.

The property owners now have 30 days to pay the assessment, otherwise liens will be recorded against the properties. Those liens would include a 6.5 percent interest rate.