EZ Recycling gets a bit more complicated

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman, along with most of the cities in Arizona according to Sanitation Superintendent Ed Tapia, is now only accepting plastics one and two at the EZ Recycling stations throughout the City and for the pilot recycling program in the Walleck and Legacy neighborhoods.

“You can accept a commodity, you can stockpile it, but if nobody wants to buy that commodity, now you have a product that has no end life,” Tapia said of the current climate of the recyclables market.

Tapia explained that the City made the switch Feb. 1. He said the reason for the change comes down to the fact that recyclables are commodities, and since there’s no market for those commodities, there’s nowhere for them to go.

“There’s no market for the rest of them,” Tapia said of plastics classified other than one and two. “The recycling center we deal with out of Las Vegas, Republic Services, they’re only accepting one and two.”

What does that mean for the Kingman recycler?

The City will continue accepting water and soft drink bottles, aluminum cans, tin cans, mixed paper, cardboard, shampoo and conditioner bottles, and glass colored clear, green and brown.

Tapia also cautioned the community against throwing contaminants into the recycling bins, as they complicate the issue further. The two biggest contaminants the City sees are plastic bags and Styrofoam.

Tapia said plastic bags should be taken back to grocery stores, or, put in specially-marked bins in which people can place their plastic bags.

For more information on the different classifications for recyclable materials, go to https://www.republicservices.com/recycling-guide.

Some typical household items that are no longer recyclable include, but are not limited to, PVC pipe, sandwich bags, squeezable condiment bottles, Tupperware, plastic cutlery, and baby bottles.

Unfortunately, the change means the community now has nowhere to take plastics that fall outside of the one or two classification. For now, those items will go to the landfill. However, Tapia said the City hopes that will change in the future.

“We had a meeting in Las Vegas two weeks ago regarding it with Republic Services,” Tapia said. “That indicated that they’re working with universities to try to find an outlet to utilize some of those other (plastics).”

Contact the City of Kingman Sanitation Department at 928-692-3102 with questions.