Friends of the NRA banquet set for Saturday

KINGMAN – The annual Friends of NRA banquet and fundraiser will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 starting at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.

According to Stacy Hadley, chairwoman of the event, this banquet is designed to raise funds “to ensure your legacy for future generations of shooting sports enthusiasts.” Hadley noted it will be a time of fellowship, fun and games.

Hadley and her co-chair, Jodi Schanaman, noted the event features a catered meal by Victoria’s Sugar Shack and Hooch’s Bar and Grill. All firearms transactions will be handled through Bank Street Guns, which is donating its services.

The fundraiser will include a number of games, and raffle tickets can be purchased for prizes ranging from limited edition NRA items to firearms. Raffle tickets can be purchased on-site, and credit cards can be used for purchases.

There will also be drawings for valuable merchandise and limited edition firearms that can only be found at these banquets.

The event is billed as a family affair, and all persons are invited to attend.

The local business community has donated and sponsored over $5,000 in merchandise, according to Hadley.

There were five 1911 tables that were sold online before Christmas, according to Hadley. For firearm collectors, this year’s Gun of the Year is a Sig Sauer P-219 pistol.

Last year’s event was one of the best in Arizona, according to Hadley. As a result of that fundraiser, Hadley noted several grants were obtained for the Mohave Top Guns and the Kingman Sharp Shooters. Hadley said another grant was given to the Kelly Buths chapter that is located in the Bullhead City–Fort Mohave area.

The cost for a ticket to the event is $50 per person, including dinner.

All veterans and active duty military personnel will receive $20 in raffle tickets for free.

For those who are unable to make the fundraiser, Hadley said there will be one in Bullhead City in April.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call Hadley at 928-279-8156.