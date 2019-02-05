Girl Power early registrations being accepted by Soroptimists

KINGMAN – Soroptimist International of Kingman is having its annual Kamp Girl Power, this year’s program includes the “Dream It, Be It” career workshop.

Kamp Girl Power is a day-long event of fun activities that educates and inspires girls in third-sixth grades.

“(It) makes education fun,” said Cindy Vawter, Soroptimist co-chair. “It’s a learning experience in fun way.”

Girls will learn about gardening and crafts; they will perform a skit and engage in physical activity. They will also hear from the Kingman Youth Coalition Beating Up Teen Tobacco.

Attendees will also hear from Bill Ward, CEO of Club for YOUth, and the Mohave County K-9 unit.

Girls in seventh and eighth grades can attend the Dream It, Be It program and will be provided with access to professional role models and career education. There will be seven presenters throughout the day.

“It’s a fun day of learning, being with friends, making friends and learning something new,” Vawter said.

Kamp Girl Power is from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2 at White Cliffs Middle School, 3550 Prospector St.

Dream It, Be It is from 8:15 a.m. – 4 p.m., registration is 7:45 – 8:15 a.m. Saturday, March 2 at White Cliffs Middle School, 3550 Prospector St.

Lunch and snacks are provided and participants will receive a free T-shirt and goodie bag.

Pre-registration is $5 and registration at the door is $15. There are scholarships available for those who can’t afford the registration fee. Deadline to pre-register is Feb. 18.

For more information contact, Cindy Vawter at 928-716-5590 or Susan Clark at 928-897-0423. Registration forms are available at www.sikingman.org.