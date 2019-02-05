Horoscopes | February 6, 2019

Birthdays: Charlie Heaton, 25; Rick Astley, 53; Kathy Najimy, 62; Tom Brokaw, 79.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you feel compelled to make a change, look for a way to alter your appearance without attracting a lot of attention or visit a place you’ve never been. Don’t share personal information or secrets.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Lending a helping hand will encourage better relationships. If you love someone, let them know how you feel.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stick to the truth, and hang out with people who aren’t excessive or who ask for too much. Balance and integrity will help you get ahead and ward off trouble.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do your own thing and enjoy life and those who fit into your plans. It’s OK to be unique and to follow the path that feels most comfortable.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A little will go a long way if you use precision and detail to make what you have to offer stand out. An unexpected change will turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Dreams can come true if you make plans and follow through. Look for simple but effective ways to reach your objective.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make sure you get the go-ahead before you put your plans in motion. Think matters through, find out where you stand and proceed with confidence.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you really want to keep the peace, be sure to live up to your promises. An interesting development will improve your living conditions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let anyone sidetrack you or convince you to do something that is extravagant. Stay in control, and make a point to be a leader, not a follower.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Personal improvements can be made that will calm your nerves and make you feel good about who you are, the way you look and how your life is unfolding. Simplicity and moderation will be the keys to happiness.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for new beginnings, pursuits and interests. A job opportunity will encourage you to use your skills and experience in different ways.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your intuition when dealing with people who can influence your progress or future. A kind word or gesture will go a long way when you want assistance.