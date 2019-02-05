The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
2:05 PM Tue, Feb. 05th
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Travel discouraged in parts of northern Arizona due to storm

Wondering what impacts this storm will have throughout northern AZ? Look for breezy winds through Wednesday midday with the heaviest snow over the Mogollon Rim & Kaibab Plateau. (National Weather Service photo via Twitter)

Wondering what impacts this storm will have throughout northern AZ? Look for breezy winds through Wednesday midday with the heaviest snow over the Mogollon Rim & Kaibab Plateau. (National Weather Service photo via Twitter)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: February 5, 2019 11:13 a.m.

    • FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Authorities are discouraging travel in parts of northern Arizona's high country due to an approaching storm expected to produce heavy snowfall, strong winds and wind chills in the single digits.

    A winter storm warning was issued for Mogollon (MUH'-ghi-ohn) Rim region that include Flagstaff and the Show Low areas, and forecasters said the worst time to travel would be between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

    Up to 11 inches (29 centimeters) of snow are forecast for Williams and Flagstaff, both located on Interstate 40, up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) at Grand Canyon Village and up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) in Show Low.

    The weather service forecasts gusty winds of up to 50 mph (80 kph) with areas of blowing snow and pool visibility.

    More like this story