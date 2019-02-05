Travel discouraged in parts of northern Arizona due to storm

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Authorities are discouraging travel in parts of northern Arizona's high country due to an approaching storm expected to produce heavy snowfall, strong winds and wind chills in the single digits.

A winter storm warning was issued for Mogollon (MUH'-ghi-ohn) Rim region that include Flagstaff and the Show Low areas, and forecasters said the worst time to travel would be between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Up to 11 inches (29 centimeters) of snow are forecast for Williams and Flagstaff, both located on Interstate 40, up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) at Grand Canyon Village and up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) in Show Low.

The weather service forecasts gusty winds of up to 50 mph (80 kph) with areas of blowing snow and pool visibility.