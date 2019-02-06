Arizona Court of Appeals holds oral arguments at LWHS

KINGMAN – Court is in session.

The Arizona Court of Appeals Division is having oral arguments at Lee Williams High School in front of the student body and community members.

Presiding Judge Charles W. Gurtler Jr. said it will be a wonderful opportunity for high school students to participate in the judicial process and interact with judges of the Court of Appeals.

The Court of Appeals holds the event twice a year and this year LWHS was selected as the site for the oral argument in a pending civil case.

After arguments are presented, the court of appeals will answer questions about the court system, judicial branch and careers in law.

Local judges from the Superior Court and Justice Court will be in attendance.

The event is primarily for students but members of the community are welcome to attend. Members of the community should arrive no later than 9:40 a.m. to allow time for security screening and to be seated.

Court will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 at Lee Williams High School, 400 Grandview Ave.

Information provided by Arizona Court of Appeals