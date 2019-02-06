Contestants judged and were judged at Toastmasters Spring Contest

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Local Toastmaster speech club members gathered together to meet for the Mohave Area 1 Toastmasters Spring Contest that was held on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Public Library in Lake Havasu City.

Toastmasters is an international club that helps its members improve in public speaking and leadership. The club offers a speech contest to showcase the talents of those who participate.

Mohave Area 1 speech contestants arrived from Kingman, Phoenix and Lake Havasu City to participate in the speech contest. There were two speech categories to compete in: Evaluation and International.



The evaluation speech category had the following competitors: Mike Kaml, of Toasmasters Club Fish Tales from Phoenix; James Franz, of the London Bridge Toastmasters Club in Lake Havasu City; and Michelle Bagley, of Kingman Area Toastmasters.



They were judged on how they evaluated the test speaker, Michele Zalak’s speech, who spoke about how odd her family acts. Michele Zalak is the Mohave Area 3 director in Prescott and Sedona.

First place winner of the evaluation category went to Kaml, second place went to Franz, and third place went to Bagley.



Evaluation winner Kaml gave Zalak some tips on improving her speech that involved taking a deep breath during her speech and using the staging area better.

Kaml has been a Toastmaster for 24 years and has participated in 120 speech contests. He said Toastmasters has helped him with his systems administrator job at Arizona Game and Fish Department.

He now runs meetings in an effective manner as a more developed leader.



“The area Toastmasters has helped me most in is in my leadership skills with adults,” Kaml said.



He said there’s a difference in leading children than adults. He looks forward to the feedback he receives at Toastmaster club meetings.

Kaml also competed in the international speech contest category along with Debi Pennington, of the London Bridge Toastmasters in Lake Havasu City; and Tom Krueger, of Kingman Area Toastmasters. The international category’s topic is based on inspirational themes.

First place winner of the international category was awarded to Krueger, second place to Pennington, and third place to Kaml.



Krueger’s winning speech was titled, “Resist the Marshmallow” that centered on a Stanford study in the 1960s through the 1970s on delayed gratification, which is when an individual is given the chance to resist the temptation of an instant reward in hopes for a later reward.

Krueger mentions how some children resisted eating a marshmallow in the hopes of obtaining two marshmallows if they waited for a short specific time.

Krueger said that some children waited, while two-thirds of those didn’t wait and ate the single marshmallow. The study revealed how the children who waited ended up having a better life as adults than those who didn’t wait. Krueger does share strategies that are there to help not only children, but for us all to resist the marshmallow.



Krueger has worked with children as a foster parent and worked as a paralegal. He has been involved with Toastmasters for 11 years and enjoys hearing stories from other people. He admires George Carlin and Alan Sherman as speakers.

Krueger and Kaml, along with second place winners Pennington and Franz, go on to compete at the division level in Prescott on Saturday, April 13. The division winners will then compete at the district level in Tempe and the international category winner will go on to the international level at the 88th annual Toastmasters International Convention Aug. 21-24 at Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Colorado.

Toastmasters not only has speech contests, it’s a club that has meetings for those who want to become better speakers and leaders. The club eases members into speaking by having them do first, functionary roles such as timer, grammarian, and ah-counter reporting at the end of the meeting. It’s a self-paced club that will help you learn how to speak, run a meeting better, and lead events, too. Toastmasters helps with your conversation or communication skills overall. It will help you communicate and lead at work more efficiently. Toastmasters provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

For those interested, Kingman Area Toastmasters meets at the KRMC Medical Professional Building in the Hualapai conference room at 1739 Beverly Ave. in Kingman, AZ 86409 on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. For more information call 928-224-8329.