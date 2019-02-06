Council reduces lanes for Kingman Crossing Boulevard

KINGMAN – While City Council wasn’t necessarily thrilled about the idea of reducing the scope of Kingman Crossing Boulevard, the arterial road planned in conjunction with the Kingman Crossing interchange, it voted Tuesday to cut the project from four lanes to two lanes to save money for use on other projects.

The City of Kingman hired AECOM Technical Services to prepare design plans for Kingman Crossing Boulevard between Southern Avenue and I-40 on Jan. 4, 2017. At the time, Council was interested in four traffic lanes between Louise and Airfield avenues.

Greg Henry, City engineer, said AECOM has completed the necessary studies required by the state, and that the four-lane roadway plan is about 90 percent complete. Reducing the project scope would save $1.3 million in construction costs. Another $1.3 million could be saved by having City engineering staff perform construction management. He said the road would function with two lanes, and that the four lanes are needed 30 years from now.

Watkins said he’s received numerous comments from citizens on the matter.

“It seems like we’re going backwards,” he said. “I know we need to save money, I totally agree with that, but it seems like we’re going backwards approving this down from four lanes to two lanes.”

He said Council should reevaluate and continuing eyeing the four-lane project.

“And why waste $40,000?” Watkins said.

Lingenfelter agreed, and said if you’re going to do something, you should do it right the first time. He also asked if the City could still meet its obligations in the development agreement with Kingman Regional Medical Center for the construction of the interchange, if it keeps the four lanes.

“That’s the million dollar question,” said City Manager Ron Foggin.

He elaborated by saying that the City isn’t only looking at one road project, but three. The Kingman Crossing interchange, the Rancho Santa Fe interchange, as well as improvements to Eastern Street.

“We’re happy to go the direction Council wants and feels prudent to go, but at the same time, $1.3 million is $1.3 million,” Foggin said.

Henry said the City could build two lanes and then wait for development to widen the rest of the road. Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly said she doesn’t like the idea of reducing the project, but when taking the City’s finances into account, she preferred the two lanes and expanding to four once development enters the area. The City would have the developer pay for the widening of the road upon the development of those properties.

“I hate the idea of going from a nice, wide four lane to two, but that’s the reality now, that’s our funding source,” she said. “So if we could look at development paying their fair share instead of putting all of that burden on the City immediately, I think we should do that.”

Vice Mayor Jen Miles agreed, saying that money saved could go toward other projects.

Council voted 5-2, with councilmembers Watkins and Deana Nelson casting the dissenting votes, to modify the contract to two lanes.