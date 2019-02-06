The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
7:51 PM Wed, Feb. 06th
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Feds publish notice to solicit comment on Colorado River

In this photo, the Dixie National Forest, with headquarters in Cedar City, Utah, occupies almost two million acres and stretches for about 170 miles across southern Utah. It straddles the divide between the Great Basin and the Colorado River. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has published a notice that would let Western governors weigh in on how to manage the shrinking Colorado River.(Photo by the Pattiz Brothers/Forest Service)

In this photo, the Dixie National Forest, with headquarters in Cedar City, Utah, occupies almost two million acres and stretches for about 170 miles across southern Utah. It straddles the divide between the Great Basin and the Colorado River. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has published a notice that would let Western governors weigh in on how to manage the shrinking Colorado River.(Photo by the Pattiz Brothers/Forest Service)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: February 6, 2019 7:21 p.m.

    • FLAGSTAFF (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has published a notice that would let Western governors weigh in on how to manage the shrinking Colorado River.

    The public comment period will start March 4 unless all seven states that rely on the river approve drought contingency plans. Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman has said she prefers the states reach consensus, but the federal government will take over if that doesn't happen soon.

    She called out Arizona and California last week as missing a previous deadline she set to complete drought plans. Water managers in those states say they're confident they'll get the work needed done.

    The river serves 40 million people in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

    The notice was published Wednesday in the federal register.

    More like this story