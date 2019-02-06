Horoscopes | February 7, 2019

Birthdays: Ashton Kutcher, 41; Chris Rock, 54; Garth Brooks, 57; James Spader, 59.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Empty promises will leave you in a predicament. Concentrate on personal changes that will make you feel good.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Use your imagination to come up with a plan that makes sense and will take care of any concerns you have moving forward. A personal change will give you the push you need to pursue something you want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Ask questions and get to the bottom of any situation that could end up costing you emotionally or financially. Walk away from indulgent situations.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t be shy when it comes to expressing your feelings and what you would like to see happen. A make-or-break situation should be handled with care.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let boredom set in when it’s up to you to make your life better. Satisfy your needs by taking action and finding positive alternatives to your current situation.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Now is not the time to waffle or to give someone the wrong impression. You can have what you want if you take a stand and make it happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t rely on someone who complains all the time. You need to surround yourself with positive people who are willing to help, not criticize.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Follow your heart and pursue creative dreams. A chance to revisit something or someone that used to be a big part of your life will be revitalizing.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you want to make a change, do the legwork and research and follow through on your own. Don’t let anyone interfere with your plans.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do your own thing and focus on personal improvements and financial gains. A physical change will boost your confidence and result in unexpected compliments.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let anyone get in your way or talk you into something you don’t really want to do. Focus on what you want and how you can improve your life.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Offer help, and you will impress someone skeptical of what you are trying to achieve. A change will turn out to be more favorable than you anticipate.