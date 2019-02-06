The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
7:51 PM Wed, Feb. 06th
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Indiana town marshal rescues horse that got stuck in tree

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: February 6, 2019 7 p.m.

    • WINFIELD, Ind. – An Indiana town marshal wielding a chain saw rescued a horse that became wedged between two branches of a tree trunk amid subzero cold.

    Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball says the horse somehow became stuck in the multi-trunked tree Wednesday morning in the town about 15 miles south of Gary.

    He told The (Northwest Indiana) Times that he feared the horse might die because it collapsed at one point and was growing weak with the temperature hovering near minus 20 degrees.

    But when a neighbor brought a chain saw to the scene, Ball braved the frigid conditions for 45 minutes to cut away branches until the horse was able to pull free.

    The horse then managed to walk back to its barn and eat breakfast.

    More like this story