Kingman Photo | 70 years and counting

Merle & Kathy Quimby

    Hello Kingman,

    It has been said by wiser heads than I, that a horn that remains untooted,stays that way.

    Well let me do a little horn blowing today about our marriage. Kathleen Joyce and Merle B. Quimby were married on New Year’s Eve in 1948 in Banning, California. This year on New Year’s Eve marked 70 years together, not bad at all.

    This year 2018 is our 60-70-90 year stand; 60 years in the active Christian ministry, 70 years of blissful marriage and 90 years of life on this planet. We both thank our Lord for these years together and hope for many more. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy and Prosperous New Year.

    Merle & Kathy Quimby

    Kingman, Arizona

