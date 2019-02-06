Mohave County Most Wanted | Feb. 6, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Kimberly Joyce Brewer
DOB: 01/07/1996 White Female 5-4 170 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Narcotic drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated; failure to appear 1st Deg, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 12/11/2018
Khari Sanyika Buckley
DOB: 09/01/1995 Black Male 5-11 155 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Sexual conduct with minor, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 02/05/2019
Joseph Curtis Talieje, Sr.
DOB: 07/27/1976 Indian Male 6-1 263 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Aggravated harassment, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 01/15/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Bradley Evan Blocker
Offense: Dangerous drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 01/30/2019 Capture: 02/04/2019
Gabriel Javier Vargos
Offense: Theft, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 08/10/2018 Capture: 02/01/2019
Misty Lynn Wentz
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 01/18/2019 Capture: 01/31/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
