Mohave County Most Wanted | Feb. 6, 2019

  • Originally Published: February 6, 2019 12:22 p.m.

    • photo

    Kimberly Joyce Brewer

    As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    Kimberly Joyce Brewer

    DOB: 01/07/1996 White Female 5-4 170 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

    Offense: Narcotic drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated; failure to appear 1st Deg, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 12/11/2018

    photo

    Khari Sanyika Buckley

    Khari Sanyika Buckley

    DOB: 09/01/1995 Black Male 5-11 155 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

    Offense: Sexual conduct with minor, Class 3 Felony

    Warrant: 02/05/2019

    photo

    Joseph Curtis Talieje, Sr.

    Joseph Curtis Talieje, Sr.

    DOB: 07/27/1976 Indian Male 6-1 263 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

    Offense: Aggravated harassment, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 01/15/2019

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Bradley Evan Blocker

    Bradley Evan Blocker

    Offense: Dangerous drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 01/30/2019 Capture: 02/04/2019

    photo

    Gabriel Javier Vargos

    Gabriel Javier Vargos

    Offense: Theft, Class 3 Felony

    Warrant: 08/10/2018 Capture: 02/01/2019

    photo

    Misty Lynn Wentz

    Misty Lynn Wentz

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 01/18/2019 Capture: 01/31/2019

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

