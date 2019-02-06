Mohave County Most Wanted | Feb. 6, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Kimberly Joyce Brewer

DOB: 01/07/1996 White Female 5-4 170 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Narcotic drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated; failure to appear 1st Deg, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 12/11/2018

Khari Sanyika Buckley

DOB: 09/01/1995 Black Male 5-11 155 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Sexual conduct with minor, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 02/05/2019

Joseph Curtis Talieje, Sr.

DOB: 07/27/1976 Indian Male 6-1 263 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Aggravated harassment, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 01/15/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Bradley Evan Blocker

Offense: Dangerous drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 01/30/2019 Capture: 02/04/2019

Gabriel Javier Vargos

Offense: Theft, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 08/10/2018 Capture: 02/01/2019

Misty Lynn Wentz

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 01/18/2019 Capture: 01/31/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department