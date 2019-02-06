Newest artists in residence at ArtHub reflect on effects of humanity and nature

At the very core of humanity, there exists a connection with nature. Humans are a part of the natural world and are made of nature.

Nature is art.

It is so much a form of art that the newest residents at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St., are all workin

g on different aspects of nature. From using the natural forms of the Kingman area to create sculptures, exploring biospheres through recycled fishing rope, and exploring the connections of plants as it relates to human connections, all three artists are exploring humanity through nature.

Araela Kumaraea: Humans and nature

Araela Kumaraea is a self-described 3D artist who works with mixed media.

And mixed media it is.

Kumaraea’s art is informed and created by nature itself. She uses all-natural dyes, creates paper from local flora, makes sculptures from local rocks, and makes prints of her work.

“All of my materials and inspiration come from the land,” Kumaraea said.

Everything she does is using local pieces of nature, so one of the first things Kumaraea did when she arrived in Kingman was go on a walk with a Hualapai ecologist. She started collecting, gathering materials to use in her work.

From banana yucca she made pulp which she’ll use in her sculptures, she gathered rocks and sand from Hualapai Mountain and created a clay sculpture, and she gathered dried pomegranates and nuts from the ground.

“I’m very concerned about the footprint I will leave on the land,” Kumaraea said. “My sculptures will have a life span. They will start changing and becoming a part of nature again.”

This concern is also why she only takes plants that are lying on the ground, not from the live plant itself.

Kumaraea said her creative process begins with the gathering. She focuses on the patterns and rhythms of nature and compares them to the human body.

“There are similarities to the human body,” Kumaraea said. “It’s integrating the rhythms and patterns of nature and our bodies.”

Kumaraea said the residency in Kingman is unique because all of her materials are from here and she can go through her whole process. There is a freedom to her creativity, and since there is no end of session show, there is no agenda for her to follow. She can just explore.

“I love it all,” Kumaraea said. “I love the entire process. My hands and my whole being are in it from the very beginning.”

Kumaraea said she hopes people who stop by and view her work or talk with her will gain inspiration to connect with the nature around them. She brings one perspective of the area, and she encourages people to come and see what she is doing and learn a new perspective for themselves.

“Just be curious,” Kumaraea said. “Be open to possibilities. Art is endless, as is the creative process. Ask questions, pick stuff up. See what the possibilities are.”

Emma Akmakdjian: Water is everywhere

Art is Emma Akmakdjian’s biggest passion. Her second biggest passion is marine science.

“Water is everywhere,” Akmakdjian said. “Even when it seems so absent.”

Akmakdjian uses her connection and relationship with water as inspiration for her art, as well as the science surrounding the oceans and water.

“Water is a very special thing,” Akmakdjian said. “I think about relationships with water. How do cultures view water? How much does what happens on land affect the ocean? Can we have a dialogue about what it means?”

It is her connection to water that reflects in her artwork.

Akmakdjian is currently using recycled fishing rope collected from the Channel Islands to weave a sculpture. She wants to work on bigger and bigger projects, bigger and bigger sculptures, and ultimately she wants to have these pieces in a large space where people who visit them can be submerged into a miniature biosphere.

“My work represents an interpretation of the way we use land,” Akmakdjian said. “I create works that really speak to our minuscule size on Earth.”

She said that feeling small is very important. The fact that the world relies so heavily on the ocean, on this powerful force that we don’t truly understand.

“Beautiful feelings can come out of that,” Akmakdjian said. “Standing at the bottom of the mountain, or out under the stars.”

Akmakdjian said she wants people to come view her work and chat with her about water and water resources. It’s important to her for people to experience everything on their own, to reignite the childish curiosity about the natural world.

“I hope people take stewardship away from my art,” Akmakdjian said. “We all don’t think we’re individually responsible for the environment, but we can’t connect to the natural world without a personal relationship.”

Jonah King: Vulnerability and solidarity

There are two projects that Jonah King plans on working on this year. The first is a theatrical performance called “Bodies of Water” about the disappearance of a Dutch performing artist, Bas Jan Ader, in 1975. Ader was lost at sea when he tried to cross the Atlantic Ocean sailing a 13-foot sailboat.

“There are so many mysteries about him,” King said. “The performance has themes of the grief of disappearances, and disappearances on the ocean in particular.”

King’s second project he is working on at the ArtHub is 3D-printing aspects that arise in nature. His particular focus is on the fungus mycelium.

“Mycelium is immortal,” King said. “It can’t die of old age.”

Mycelium coats the entire core of the Earth, King said. It has a form of consciousness that moves food from other areas of the plant network to wherever nutrients are needed. So King is exploring mycelium as a sort of central mind inside the Earth.

King is going to use the 3D printer to create forms based on this mycelium. He’ll create these forms and then draw on them and illuminate them in ways to create a shadow box effect.

King said he is inspired by the landscape of the Mojave desert. The land itself is inhospitable and there is so much work people have to do to live here, King said. There is this time scale of nature and King hopes that it can re-contextualize life on Earth.

“The core of my work fits into all of these theories,” King said. “Everything is temporary. Your life is brief, so approach everything with care and empathy.

“We’re vulnerable. Humans are sensitive. So that’s what a lot of my work is about. Vulnerability. And solidarity. Other people are having a hard time, too, so there is this sense that maybe you’re not alone.”

King said he is excited to see if the two projects can be merged together somehow. He can’t wait to see how they go, and wants people to stop by to chat.

Anna Fox Ryan, director of ArtHub, encourages everyone to come to the studio, to talk to the artists, to see the work they are doing during this session as there won’t be a specific event at the end to view all the work.

The studio is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.