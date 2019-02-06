Overnight storms drop some snow on parts of northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF (AP) – Overnight storms dropped several inches of snow in northern Arizona.

National Weather Service meteorologists in Flagstaff say a cold front moved through the area early Sunday.

They say Snowbowl Estates got 4 1/2 inches of snow while Williams received 2 inches and Bellemont got 1 inch.

Snowbowl officials say the ski facility doesn't open for another 40 days.

It's unlikely that the snow on the ground will last long as showers and thunderstorms are expected by Sunday night.

In south-central Arizona, a flash flood watch was issued for Cave Creek, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River and the Tonto Basin area through Sunday afternoon.