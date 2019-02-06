Prep Roundup: Lady Vols beat Mingus, advance to 4A Conference Play-In Tourney

KINGMAN – Solid defense proved crucial Tuesday as the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team picked up a 43-38 road win over Mingus.

“Our defensive pressure was the key,” said Lady Vols head coach Jerry Arave. “We forced Mingus to make some poor decisions and we were able to capitalize.”

Lee Williams did have to fight off a late run as the Lady Marauders inched within five points midway through the fourth quarter. But Mingus couldn’t sink its free throws in crunch time, finishing 1-for-9 in the final quarter.

Liberty Cronk led the Lady Vols with a game-high 15 points, including seven in the second quarter. Ellie Thomas scored 10, while Kaylee Bond finished with eight points and Lia Lucero tallied four points.

Lee Williams jumped out to an 11-1 advantage after the first quarter led by Bond’s five points. Thomas also was instrumental with big rebounds and made two baskets.

Cronk then kept the offense rolling in the second quarter with seven points as the Lady Vols built a 24-12 halftime lead.

No. 19 seed Lee Williams travels to Estrella Foothills at 7 p.m. Thursday for the 4A Conference Play-In Tournament.

Kingman Academy 37, Chino Valley 21

At Kingman Academy, the Lady Tigers won their fifth straight Tuesday in a 37-21 victory over the Lady Cougars.

Emily McCracken led Kingman Academy with 14 points, followed by Ashlee Steed with 11 points and the duo of Norasia Fielding and Brianna Oktay with five points each.

The No. 23 ranked Lady Tigers (11-4, 7-2 3A West Region) conclude the regular season at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against No. 10 ranked Kingman High (15-1, 9-0).

Girls Soccer

The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team is headed to the postseason after earning the No. 21 seed in the 4A Conference Play-In Tournament.

The Lady Vols (7-6, 2-4 4A Grand Canyon Region) will travel to the San Tan Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday to take on No. 12 seed Poston Butte (9-3, 3-2 4A Desert Sky Region).