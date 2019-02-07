Council denies rezone for veteran housing

KINGMAN – At its Tuesday meeting, Council voted to deny a rezone application that would have allowed for the development of 49 residential units for veteran occupancy, a decision based on the surrounding area’s protest to the change.

The 5-acre property is on the northwest corner of Mission Boulevard and Jackson Street. The request was to rezone that property from residential single family 10,000-square-foot minimum to C-2-HMR Hualapai Mountain Road Overlay District.

Numerous residents and organization employees and directors spoke at the meeting both for and against the rezone, one of whom was Mohave County Community Services Director Dave Wolf. Wolf is also the director of the Mohave County Housing Authority.

“We cannot find enough available, affordable housing for our homeless veterans program, the VASH program, in the Kingman area,” he said. “We had two major apartment complexes stop working with us because of, frankly, greed. The market is hot now and they want to charge more than we can pay.”

And so veterans are having to move into “less-than quality housing” Wolf said, adding that the program has an excellent relationship and track record with the developer for the project, Adams Construction & Management Company.

“It’s going to be the nicest rental housing available in the City of Kingman for our veterans,” Wolf said.

Vicar Philip Shaw of Trinity Episcopal Church, a Navy veteran himself, also spoke in favor of the project.

“I’m very concerned about the fate of veterans in Kingman and in Mohave County who are living in substandard housing, who are living under bridges, who are living in very difficult situations,” he said. “And I consider this project, having studied it in great detail, to be something that would be very beneficial to the veterans of Mohave County.”

But there were also many citizens who were against the proposal, some of whom were veterans themselves. None of those in opposition were against the idea behind the project, none were against supporting veterans. Their opposition, they said, is in regards to the proposed location of and rezone for the project.

One resident said that throughout the years, 10,000-square-foot minimum parcels in that area near Hualapai Mountain Road have steadily been replaced with C-2 HMR.

“With the proposed rezones that are on your agenda tonight, that R-1-10 continues to diminish and you create these little islands,” he said, noting he has nothing against the idea of providing veteran housing, but that it’s a locational issue.

Other comments dealt with concerns about decreased property values as a result of the project.

“Many of the residents are concerned about there being a decline in property value when a HUD project comes into the community,” said one resident. “We love our veterans, but I do think there could be a more suitable location.”

However, George Francuski, who owns adjacent property already zoned C-2 HMR, said if Council decided to turn down the rezone request, the project could be built on his property.

“Should it (Council) allow the vocal opposition to prevail, I own C-2 HMR property adjacent to tonight’s parcel, which will allow the project tomorrow without the need for a rezoning hearing,” he said.

Francuski continued, saying Adams Construction is prepared to construct the project at that property, but that the number of units would likely need to increase due to the cost of the property. Greg Wagner, president of Adams Construction, confirmed that later on in the meeting.

“As I understand it, all we have to do is provide a site plan that’s approved and request the permits, we don’t have to come back for any zoning or density or anything,” Wagner said.

Councilwoman SueAnn Mello Keener noted that at the Planning and Zoning meeting, commissioners were given a 70-signature petition against the rezone from property owners in a subdivision nearby.

“I will be voting against this because I just don’t think this is the location for it,” she said.

Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly agreed, though she noted there is a need for affordable housing for homeless persons in Kingman.

“The community around this has concerns, and they don’t support the rezoning change,” she said. “There is plenty of open commercial property in this area that this project could be put on without a rezone.”

And she said Council should consider that previous Councils identified the Hualapai Mountain corridor as a section of town needing “special protections,” to keep it looking nice, i.e., the R-1-10 zoning districts.

“What I’ve heard tonight is that if we deny this rezone and allow the R-1-10 to stay is that the project will probably just move to an area where there is proper zoning,” she said.

In light of public comment, and of the fact that the project could go near the proposed site already zoned C-2-HMR, Council voted unanimously to deny the rezone application.