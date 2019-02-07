Dear Abby | Bathroom Peeping Tom stuns retirement home employee

Dear Abby: I work at a retirement house for a convent. The nuns are sweet, kind and easy to get along with. But last week while I was using the bathroom, a nun decided to be a Peeping Tom while I was on the toilet. She laughed at me in a taunting manner saying, “I can see you!” I screamed at her to stop, but she just kept looking and laughing at me. When she finally left, I was in shock.

I reported the nun to my supervisor as soon as I could, but later in the day I was still so humiliated and upset that I ended up having an anxiety attack.



I want to report her to the police, but I don’t want drama at work. I need my job in order to provide for my kids, but I no longer feel comfortable working in a place where there are perverted nuns who don’t respect people’s privacy. Please give me some advice. – Traumatized in the East

Dear Traumatized: She may suffer from dementia. While the woman may have had good judgment in her younger years, clearly she does not now. It may be the reason she is living in that retirement community.

If you cannot move beyond the trauma, talk to the director of the home and ask for counseling so you can regain some perspective. Filing a police report may not be the way to go.

Dear Abby: My wife and I are getting ready to retire. We are both employed and will have continued access to health insurance through our employers in retirement. My insurance covers her even if I predecease her, unless she remarries.

My wife now says she wants to carry her own health insurance because she feels she might want to remarry sometime after my death.



What has me depressed is the question of who she would want to be buried beside – her new husband or me. We have been married for 38 years, and the possibility of having a final resting place without her seems very lonely and like I am being rejected. It almost feels like a divorce. These are thoughts and feelings I can neither shake off nor rationalize. – Life Goes On

Dear Life Goes On: Your wife is trying to keep her options open, which, although it isn’t sentimental, makes sense. There are no guarantees that if you predecease her, she will be swept off her feet, so you may be worrying needlessly. If you haven’t told her how you feel, it might put your mind at ease if you do.