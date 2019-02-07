Horoscopes | February 8, 2019

Birthdays: Seth Green, 45; Mary Steenburgen, 66; Robert Klein, 77; Nick Nolte, 78.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotions will surface if things don’t go according to plan. It’s best to get along and keep the peace.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take a closer look at yourself, your life and how you present yourself to the world. A decision you make will point you in a better direction.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Trust in your judgment, not what someone else wants you to believe. When dealing with love, contracts or joint financial matters, get the lowdown before making a decision.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): If you let others get involved, you will end up losing control and things won’t turn out as planned. Finish what you start before you present what you have to offer.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look for something that excites you. A partnership will encourage you to expand your mind and your skills.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make plans to have fun with friends. Getting out will do you good and stir up feelings you haven’t felt for some time.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Question your motives as well as the motives of those you are dealing with. Problems will arise if you or someone close to you isn’t being truthful about what you want or how you feel.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You need a distraction. Listen, and someone with experience will offer an interesting alternative.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll have too many options and not enough time to fulfill your promises. Plan out your schedule before you get caught off-guard with a reminder from someone you don’t want to disappoint.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t get sidetracked by someone making loud noises about something that is probably too good to be true. Avoid conflict by doing your own thing.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Explain your position and what you want to see unfold. Being straightforward and detailing your plan for someone in a position to help you will lead to victory.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be careful not to take on too much or make a promise you won’t want to keep. Practicing a minimalist approach to life will be beneficial when someone pressures you to indulge in something you shouldn’t.