ADOT: Full closures expected on I-40 near Seligman starting Sunday

PHOENIX – Expect full lane closures on Interstate 40 starting Sunday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advised drivers to plan for an extended closure of east and westbound lanes of I-40 under the interstate’s 40B overpass, exit 121.

The closure will be in place from 9 p.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 10-15.

Eastbound and westbound I-40 drivers will use the off- and on-ramps at exit 121 to exit and re-enter I-40.

Flaggers will direct drivers through the work zone, the speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph, and a 20-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.

Drivers should approach the work zone with caution, slowdown and watch for construction personnel.

Construction is due to the Arizona Department of Transportation, in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration, to repair three bridges on Business Route 40 in Seligman.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation