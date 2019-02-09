Horoscopes | February 10, 2019

Birthdays: Yara Shahidi, 19; Chloe Grace Moretz, 22; Emma Roberts, 28; Elizabeth Banks, 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look at what’s available and positive, not negative. Do your best to get along and to make the most out of whatever situation you face.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get together with friends or relatives who have more experience and can offer sound advice. The information you gather will help you avoid making a mistake that could be costly.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone will exaggerate or make you look bad if you are too open about the way you feel or a personal change you want to make. Pursue your dreams behind closed doors.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Focus on a creative hobby or interest that will take your mind off what others do or say. A personal relationship with someone unique will lead to uncertainty and confusion.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Consider what you really want to achieve, and get the ball rolling. A positive change is heading your way.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you get too close to unpredictable people and situations, it will throw you off course. Emotional matters will escalate if you believe everything you hear.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get out with friends or sign up for a course or event that will help expand your mind, skills or experience. What you learn will help you make a decision regarding someone you are drawn to.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A day trip, getting together with friends or relatives or making travel plans with someone you love will offer insight into what you want to pursue. A change is overdue but may not please everyone you know.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Money issues will surface if you spend money on things that aren’t necessary or you or someone you share responsibilities with don’t handle a situation properly. Discuss your plans before you make a choice that affects others.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Someone from your past will take advantage of you. Keep your distance from anyone who tends to be unpredictable or volatile.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t slow down. Use your charm, knowledge and experience and head into the future with optimism.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Think everything you want to do through at least twice. Know your boundaries and limitations.