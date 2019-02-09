Obituary | Dick Nolting

Dick Nolting passed away peacefully Jan. 27, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born in Kingman, Arizona on Jan. 11, 1933 to Henry and Clarine Nolting. After graduating from Mohave County Union High School in 1951, he served four years with the Navy Seabees and is a veteran of the Korean War.

He made Azusa, California his home after earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Arizona State University in 1958, and went on to earn his psychology credentials at Claremont Graduate University. Throughout his 40-year career with the Azusa Unified School District, he taught drafting and architect drawing at Azusa High School, served as a counselor at Slauson Middle School before retiring in 1998.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years; Karen, his parents, and brothers; George and Harry. He is survived by two daughters; Stacy Meholovitch (Lance) and Jody Sinclair (Nolan), two grandchildren; Connor and Rachel, and sister; Kay Ellermann of Kingman, Arizona.