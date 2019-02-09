Obituary | LuLu Glancy

Helen Harriet (Kolomitz) Glancy of Las Vegas, Nevada went to heaven Jan. 23, 2019, just weeks after her husband of 54 years, Mike.

She was born Aug. 23, 1943 in Winslow, Arizona to Tony and Mary Alice Kolomitz (Burgett).

She was raised in Winslow, and lived in Kingman and Las Vegas. Her legacy is one of love for Jesus first and then family. She will be remembered for rejoicing in all things, never complaining, and for her unconditional love and support to others. She deeply cared for people and demonstrated this by intently questioning to reach and touch the heart of whomever was in front of her.

She is survived by children; Mo, Brian, Bridget, Sherry, Erin, Killarney, Jesse, Sarah and Judy, her sister; Kathy Calkins, 14 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Mike, brother; Bud, sister; Maryann, and daughter; Christina Marie.

A celebration of her life is planned for mid-summer in Las Vegas.