Stockton Hill project closures set for this week

KINGMAN – The northbound crew working on the Stockton Hill Road project completed night work on main line pressure testing Thursday, but due to weather, the completion date for patching has been moved to next Tuesday.

The southbound crew has also been affected by the weather. Closures planned at Kino Avenue this week have been postponed to next week. Crews will close the west intersection from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting the night of Sunday, Feb. 10. The work has an expected completion date of Feb. 15.

Once patching work is completed in the northbound work zone next week, crews will start work from Airway Avenue to Plaza Drive. The northbound, outside lane will be closed from just south of Airway to Plaza Drive starting Wednesday night until work is completed.

The Airway Avenue intersection will also be closed:

From 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, the intersection will be closed to eastbound traffic, and westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane. Westbound traffic will be required to turn left at Stockton Hill Road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, and eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane.

