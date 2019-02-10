Cyber security safety is MCC Small Business Development Center webinar’s focus

KINGMAN – The Small Business Development Center of Mohave Community College is hosting a webinar about cyber security resources.

The webinar will provide attendees with resources on how to receive national alerts and the basics of cyber security.

“Because a hacker attack occurs globally every 39 seconds, it is vital that the public be aware of the threats, especially to small businesses,” said Meghan Borker, SBDC business analyst.

The webinar will talk about following cyber security practices, implementing a cyber security program for small businesses, evaluating strategies and capabilities, and how to train staff on how to respond to cyber attacks.



“The face of cyber security continues to change and becomes increasingly sophisticated. It seems nearly impossible to combat at the levels at which the hackers are attacking,” Borker said.

The webinar is from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. To register, visit azsbdc.net or register over the phone, at 928-757-0894.