Fun on the links offered as way to support MCSO K-9s

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation officials announced they are partnering with Los Lagos Golf Club in Fort Mohave to host a charitable four-person scramble fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 23 to benefit the MCSO K-9 Program.

The proceeds generated by this annual golf tournament, other fundraising events throughout the year, and all other donations will be used for the purchase of future K-9s, cost of training schools for the dogs and handlers, veterinary care, feed for the K-9, and all other associated costs in regards to the care and upkeep of the K-9s.

Los Lagos is deemed a championship course that was designed by Ted Robinson Sr. and is carved into the picturesque low-desert foothills in the Colorado River Valley. It offers rolling terrain, water hazards, wide fairways, huge friendly greens and will challenge the skills of both amateurs and professionals alike.

Entry fee for the event is $90 per person or $50 per Los Lagos member, and includes lunch. There will also be games, raffles, a 50-50 drawing, a hole-in-one contest, K-9 support team shirt sales, a chance to win a car, and a K-9 demonstration after the tournament.

According to tournament officials, they will use the Calloway System to determine the handicap of each individual team. If the players on a team do not have an established handicap, the team will be assigned an 18 handicap.

Players can register by calling Fred Young at 928-514-5063 or the golf course at 928-768-7778. Individuals can also sign up as a four-man team or players can sign up individually and foundation officials will find others to make up the team. People can also sign up the morning of the event, but they must ensure they arrive early because the tournament is slated for an 11:30 a.m. shotgun start.

People don’t need to be a golfer to support the Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation and the MCSO K-9 Program during this most worthwhile event. Individuals and businesses can purchase a $50 hole sponsorship that includes an 18-inch-by24-inch sign with company or name, a $150 green sponsor comes with a 24-inch-by-48-inch banner with company or name, have lunch for $20, purchase a foundation T-shirt, participate in one of the raffles and enjoy the K-9 demonstration after the golf tournament.

The MCSO K-9 Program receives no funding from the state or county and operates solely on donations from businesses and concerned citizens.

“We are going to rely on the support of the foundation as they are invaluable to the success of the program,” Sheriff Doug Schuster said. “People are very excited countywide about our K-9 program. I, too, am very excited about it. We are seeing great success with the deploying of these K-9s in an ongoing effort to reduce crime, especially drug-related activity.”

The Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization and all donations are a tax-deductible contribution.

For more information about Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation, hosting a fundraiser event, or making a tax-deductible donation to the MCSO K-9 Program, call foundation board members John Sanchelli at 651-270-0920, Fred Young at 928-514-5063, or visit its website at https://mcsk9f.com.