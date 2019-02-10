KUSD school board to provide update on Palo Christi, enrollment rezoning

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District school board is having its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3033 MacDonald Ave.

Items on the agenda include discussion on Palo Christi and rezoning school enrollment zones.

The board will discuss rezoning and possibly approve moving forward with town hall meetings. The board will also provide a status update and approval to move forward on the progress with Palo Christi.

Other approvals the board will go through include approving the Marshall Brennan Club at Lee Williams High School to attend the Marshall Brennan Constitutional Literacy Project National Competition in Washington, D.C.

