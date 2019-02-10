Letter | Thank you community of Kingman

The Kingman Moose Lodge No. 1704 would like to express appreciation to the community for its support of our second annual Warm Clothing Drive.

Due to the great response from those in our community and Moose Lodge members, over 70 truckloads of new and gently used warm clothing valued at over $50,000 were delivered to: Angel Manor, Cornerstone Mission, St. Vincent De Paul, Cerbat Elementary School, Peach Springs Boys and Girls Club, Peach Springs Senior Center and both the animal shelter and Luv of Paws.

All donated items were distributed for free to those in need. The donations were wonderful and those who received them were extremely thankful. Thank you Kingman!

In addition, we are thankful for the help from the Kingman Daily Miner. Without their help we don’t believe the response would have been as great!