Mohave 911 | February 11, 2019

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of Feb. 1:

Dangerous drugs

Kingman Police Department Officer arrested Alvin Rockelle Mitchell, 31, of Seattle, and Yorel Deshawn Kibble, 28, of Houston, at approximately 8:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 3 on the 1200 block of Beale Street.

Mitchell was the driver of a vehicle that was stopped by officers for a traffic offense. KPD officers located about 4 pounds of marijuana individually packaged.

Both were arrested for felony charges of possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale, transportation of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mitchell and Kibble were both booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Drug offense

Kingman Police Department officers arrested Peter Melendez, 24, of San Pedro, California on felony charges for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drugs paraphernalia, and misdemeanor criminal damage.

Officers responded to a disturbance at a motel at approximately 11:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4 in the 2700 block of Beverly Avenue. The reporting party advised that an occupant of the motel was being disruptive and causing a disturbance.

Officers arrived to the scene and contacted Melendez, who displayed signs of drug impairment. Officers found that Melendez caused significant damage to the motel room.

Officers also located methamphetamine and associated drug paraphernalia. Melendez was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention facility.

Aggravated assault,harassment

Authorities say a Bullhead City man was arrested after breaking a window of a residence, grabbing a female victim by her hair and dragging her through the window on Jan. 25.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the residence in the 5600 block of South Antelope Drive in Bullhead at about 11:20 p.m.

The victim told duties that Blake Steven Larue, 32, broke into the home and assaulted herself and a male victim. The woman told MCSO she had an order of protection against Larue for herself and her daughter.

The male victim reported to deputies he was sleeping when he heard a loud noise and saw that the back window was broken. Larue purportedly went into bedroom of the female victim where she was sleeping, grabbed her by the hair, and dragged her from the house by her hair.

The male victim managed to get Larue to let go of the woman by punching him in the face. The female victim showed deputies large amounts of hair and an irritated scalp from where she said the hair had been ripped out.

The victim’s daughter was in the bedroom when the alleged assault took place.

The male victim had several cuts on his left forearm from the broken glass.

Deputies went to Larue’s residence, but didn’t make contact with him until Saturday. Larue denied the allegations and told deputies it was he who was, in fact, attacked.

Larue was arrested for seven counts of aggravated assault per domestic violence, two counts of first degree criminal trespassing, second degree burglary, aggravated harassment, all felonies, and two counts of criminal damage, two counts of disorderly conduct, and one count of failure to comply with a court order, all misdemeanors.

Larue was taken to Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.