Republican forum hosts City economic development manager, director

Gary Kellogg, economic development director for the City of Kingman, will provide updates on the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park at the Mohave Republican Forum t 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13 at Golden Corral, 3580 Stocking Hill Road. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: February 10, 2019 7:26 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Mohave Republican Forum is hosting City of Kingman’s Gary Kellogg, economic development director, and Bennett Bratley, economic development manager, during its monthly meeting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral, 3580 Stocking Hill Road.

    Guest speakers will provide the public updates on the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park.

    Those who would like to attend, admission is $2 to assist with meeting costs. Those who arrive prior to 4 p.m. can get an early bird special.

    Information provided by Mohave Republican Forum

