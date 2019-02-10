Republican forum hosts City economic development manager, director

KINGMAN – Mohave Republican Forum is hosting City of Kingman’s Gary Kellogg, economic development director, and Bennett Bratley, economic development manager, during its monthly meeting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral, 3580 Stocking Hill Road.

Guest speakers will provide the public updates on the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park.

Those who would like to attend, admission is $2 to assist with meeting costs. Those who arrive prior to 4 p.m. can get an early bird special.

Information provided by Mohave Republican Forum