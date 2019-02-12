Horoscopes | February 13, 2019

Birthdays: Mena Suvari, 40; Kelly Hu, 51; Peter Gabriel, 69; Stockard Channing, 75.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider what you are doing and what you want to be doing, and look for a way to make the adjustment. Discuss your plans with whoever will be affected by the decision you make, and prepare to move forward.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Set your sights on what you want to achieve and take action. Talking to individuals who can help you make your dreams come true will pay off.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotions will surface when dealing with matters that can affect the way you earn your living. Keeping up with the times will determine your fate.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your descriptive way of explaining your plans will make it difficult for others to resist wanting to come along for the ride. A partnership will take on a deeper meaning, and romance will improve your personal life.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get out and do things that will bring you in contact with interesting people. The information you pick up will help you bring about the changes you want to make.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Mingle more or spend quality time with someone you love or respect. What you gain through interactions with forward-thinking people will lead to positive changes that will alleviate stress and give you something to look forward to.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Think twice before you get into a spat with someone close to you. Show compassion and respect for others’ opinions, and expect the same in return.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share your ideas with someone you love, and good plans will transpire. A unique change can be made that will improve how or where you live.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You have what it takes to win on your own. Don’t trust others to take care of your business or to protect you from loss.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look beyond what’s happening in the present and plan for the future with optimism. Change is required in order to find the freedom you need to take on something new and exciting.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep an open mind when dealing with friends, relatives and emotional matters. Try to be objective and to offer suggestions that are doable.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Trust will play a role in how others respond to you. Be honest about the way you feel instead of being evasive for fear of getting hurt or hurting someone else.