Column: Nationwide doctor shortage shapes KRMC training strategies

The United States is currently facing a shortage of physicians, especially in rural areas. The situation is expected to get worse – more than one-third of our nation’s doctors will reach retirement age in the next 10 years. At the same time, America’s baby boom generation is getting older and sicker, which is accelerating the need for additional healthcare.

The situation has become so critical that new bipartisan legislation, called the “Physician Shortage Reduction Act of 2019,” was just introduced in the U.S. Senate Feb. 6. The law would open up 15,000 more Medicare-supported physician training positions at teaching hospitals throughout the country.



According to Brian Turney, Kingman Regional Medical Center chief executive officer, attracting adequate numbers of healthcare providers is one of the hospital’s biggest challenges – both now and for the foreseeable future.

“Like the rest of the country, we need more providers to meet healthcare needs in our community. But, the nationwide shortage of doctors and other healthcare providers continues to intensify,” Turney said.

KRMC has a robust recruiting program to attract healthcare providers to Kingman. In fact, over the past two years, 24 doctors, 10 nurse practitioners, and four physician assistants have joined KRMC.



But, according to Turney, it’s still not enough to meet demand.

“Wait times to see certain specialties are longer than we would like. People get frustrated when it takes weeks or months to see a provider, and I don’t blame them,” he says.

The hospital continues to work on alleviating the problem, which includes some innovative training strategies.

Fostering new doctors with attachment to our community

In 2001, KRMC became a teaching hospital – providing three-year residency training to doctors who have completed medical school.

To practice medicine in Arizona, a doctor must complete either a one-year internship or a three- to five-year “residency,” depending on the specialty. During residency training, doctors gain valuable experience caring for patients while working under the supervision of a licensed physician.

When KRMC decided to start a physician-training program, some wondered if it would be successful. At the time, no other rural hospital in Arizona had such a program.

At first, KRMC trained doctors specializing in family medicine. A few years later, they added a program for emergency physicians.

Over the years, the hospital focused on building and strengthening both programs to prepare excellent physicians. As the programs grew, so did KRMC’s reputation as a teaching facility – attracting top doctoral students with a specific interest in rural medicine.

Now, hundreds of medical school graduates apply to train at KRMC, which allows the program to be more selective. The current priority is choosing strong candidates who would consider staying in Kingman after completing their training.

This strategy seems to be working. For example, three family medicine residents graduated the program in 2018 and all elected to stay in Kingman. They are Drs. Chelsea Presbrey, Sean Myers, and Jayson Malufau.



According to Dr. Donald Morgan, director of the Family Practice Residency Program, “All three of the graduates are excellent physicians and scored within the top percentile on their national exams.”

Dr. Eric Huynh, scheduled to graduate in 2019, has also signed a contract to join KRMC. Other graduates who have stayed on and currently provide care in Kingman include Drs. Rebecca Anderson, Efren Cano, Justin Garrison, Michael DeBoer, Lisa Yamamoto, Adam Dawson, and Keiko Fakhraie.

Expanding primary care options in our community

KRMC’s Family Practice Residency Program includes nine residents at various stages in their three-year residency. While training at KRMC, the residents provide a full array of medical services to people at every stage of life – from infants to the elderly.

The residents care for patients at KRMC’s Family Practice Residency Clinic, 2202 Stockton Hill Road. They work under the training and supervision of Drs. Donald Morgan, Mohammad Subhan, and Efren Cano.



The residency clinic helps meet the growing need for primary care in the community. Patients gain the added benefit of having at least two physicians involved in their care – a resident physician and an experienced teaching physician. Also, as part of their training, resident doctors take extra time with their patients. As a result, clinic patients receive attentive and thorough care.

As the assistant medical director of the clinic, Dr. Cano completed his own residency at KRMC in 2015. “I believe in the program,” he said. “It shapes excellent family physicians who are skilled in quality patient care.”

Developing emergency medicine physicians

KRMC is the only rural hospital in Arizona to have an Emergency Medicine Residency Program. Here, future physicians gain vital experience in rural emergency medicine while training in KRMC’s busy emergency department.

The Emergency Medicine Residency Program is led by Dr. John Ashurst, who moved to Kingman from Pennsylvania to specifically manage the endeavor. Currently, the program has slots for 18 emergency medicine residents who work under the supervision of licensed emergency-medicine physicians.

Competition is very stiff among medical school graduates to get into KRMC’s Emergency Residency Program. For example, in 2018 the program received over 500 applications. These were narrowed down to the top 90 candidates. From those, only six doctors will be selected for the program.



There are limited openings in the KRMC emergency room for placing program graduates. Last year, Dr. Janelle Estrada joined the ER group, and Dr. Elisha Bremmer, who is scheduled to graduate in 2019, will fill the only remaining opening.



The medical director of KRMC’s emergency department, Dr. Adam Dawson is also a former graduate of KRMC’s Emergency Residency Program.

“Our emergency medicine residents are amazing physicians, good people, and a positive influence in our community,” he said.

Facing the future

KRMC’s physician-training programs have greatly enhanced efforts to bring good doctors into the community. However, given the national situation, Kingman will most likely face a shortfall for the foreseeable future. There are simply not enough doctors to go around.

In addition to its physician-training programs, KRMC strategies for alleviating the situation also include employing more nurse practitioners and physician assistants to provide general medical care.



Additionally, the hospital is working to implement telemedicine technology for evaluating, diagnosing, and treating certain health conditions. Telemedicine uses remote video and other telecommunication technologies to connect local patients to healthcare providers who practice in larger cities.

KRMC is also partnering with community leaders, businesses, and organizations to make Kingman an attractive prospect for doctors and other professionals.

“As demand increases throughout the country, doctors have unlimited choice on where to live, raise their families, and practice medicine,” Turney said. “It’s very important that we work together as a community to enrich quality-of-life in Kingman.

“This is not just essential for attracting and retaining medical professionals, but also for enhancing the health and well-being of our residents. This, in turn, will help decrease demand on our healthcare system.”

