Sanders, who led officials to body of Sid Cranston, gets probation, community service

KINGMAN – William Sanders, the man who eventually led law enforcement to the body of Sidney Cranston Jr., has been sentenced to probation.

Sanders entered into a plea agreement, pleading guilty to concealment of a dead body in exchange for his testimony regarding how he helped Alfredo Gerardo Blanco bury Cranston’s body near a shed on a 240-acre ranch east of Kingman owned by Don Bishop.

The jury found Alfredo Gerardo Blanco guilty of all counts for which he was charged, including the first-degree murder of Sidney Cranston Jr., in January. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 19.

While testifying in court toward the end of the trial, Sanders said that Blanco had told him that he and Cranston were going after a rattlesnake in a building on the ranch where the murder occurred. Blanco said Cranston had the shotgun, the murder weapon, first, handed it to him with the safety off, and that’s when Cranston was accidentally shot.

Cranston was murdered June 16, 2015, and it wasn’t until January 2017 that Sanders led law enforcement to the body.

Sanders told the jury he did not come forward with information sooner because he feared for the lives of himself and his family after he said he was threatened by Blanco.

That threat came after Sanders said he repeatedly told Blanco that they should call the police. According to Sanders, Blanco said “Have you ever lost someone close to you?”

“I was terrified,” Sanders told the jury at one point. “I didn’t want anything to happen to my family.”

Sanders was placed on probation for one year under the supervision of the Adult Probation Department. He also must complete 1,200 hours of community restitution.