Scottsdale nonprofit provides funding for MCC veterans centers

KINGMAN – Supporting veterans is something that’s important nationwide.

In Kingman, Mohave Community College –Neal Campus created a veterans center for its students, faculty and staff to have a space that’s “solely for them.”

Support, Education and Employment for Vets, S.E.E.4VETS, presented a check to MCC that brings centers for veterans to its campuses.

The veterans’ center provides computers, reading areas, resource boards with local information for veterans. MCC serves approximately 200 local veterans in Mohave County.

Ray Torres and Vern “Rusty” Findley, S.E.E.4VETS chairman and co-chairman, presented the nearly $13,000 check to Diana Stithem, MCC interim president, and Jimi Hammond, veterans services coordinator Tuesday, Feb. 12.

“They have done an excellent job setting up the place where student vets can go and congregate,” Findley said.

S.E.E.4VETS is an organization, based in Scottsdale, which helps student veterans and their families in Arizona with grants, scholarships and aid through 14 different programs at community colleges across the state.

“S.E.E.4VETS is here to make their lives as easy as they can be after they’ve done their service and they want to transition back into civilian life,” Findley said.

The Veterans Centers are all located in the campus libraries. The centers are also at Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City campuses.