3-2 vote approves new KUSD enrollment zones

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District is hosting a town hall meeting to get feedback from community members about the new enrollment zones.

The board approved with having the town hall to let the community know about the rezoning plan the board has approved to help with overcrowding of the schools. “We want to solve the overcrowding of our schools with the least disruptive change,” Roger Jacks, KUSD superintendent said.

The district is considered changes in the current enrollment rezones that would affect White Cliffs Middle School, Desert Willow Elementary School, Lee Williams High School and the special education program at Hualapai Elementary School.

The board moved forward to approve Plan A with a 3-2 vote for elementary, middle and high schools. The plan would take students living in Old Butler between Castle Rock Road, Highway 66, Northern Avenue and Hearne Avenue from Desert Willow Elementary to Cerbat Elementary.

Board members, Bruce Ricca, Carole Young and Charles Lucero approved the motion to move forward with Plan A. Beth Weisser and Jen Shumway denied the motion to move forward until they saw numbers on financial savings the rezone would bring the district.

“I think we need to look at more numbers and cost factors,” Weisser said.

For middle and high school students, students living in WCMS and Kingman Middle School areas will see their areas correspond with the areas being rezoned for LWHS and Kingman High School. Students living in Wikieup, Vista Bella and Hackberry will also be affected.

The district is considering an enrollment policy whereby incoming sixth- and ninth-grade students entering middle or high school would be affected, but none of the others.

Incoming sixth- and ninth-grade students would have to attend the school in their new zone, unless the student qualifies for an exemption under the KUSD Governing Board Policy.

Students in seventh and eighth grade already attending a school would be grandfathered in and could choose to stay where they currently are or attend the school in their newly designated zone.

The town hall will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Hualapai Elementary School, 350 Eastern St. KUSD will show families what the plan entails and answer questions they may have.