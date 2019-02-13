Horoscopes | February 14, 2019

Birthdays: Drew Bledsoe, 47; Simon Pegg, 49; Meg Tilly, 59; Terry Gross, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Opportunity is within reach, but it’s up to you to take a closer look and to make it happen. Open your eyes, your mind and your heart to what’s available and choose what’s best for you.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put your best foot forward, and you’ll find not only a place you enjoy, but one that offers benefits as well. Your success depends on taking action.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Opportunity is within reach, but it has to come through your own efforts, not a fast-cash scheme someone tries to lure you into. Trust in your ability to use your skills wisely.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Experience new people, places and pastimes. A partnership looks promising and should be looked at and discussed with interest.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Celebrate something special with someone you love, and it will change your life moving forward. Kindness and consideration will result in new beginnings.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Talks will lead to positive change, and actions will lead to reaching your goal. How you react to those you encounter will determine how you change your life moving forward.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for any chance to learn, travel or to spend time with people you find entertaining, interesting and motivating. Choose to surround yourself with positive people.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look into something that interests you. Learning something new will set you on a path that will help you explore your creative attributes and encourage you to try things you never thought possible.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put more time and effort into physical fitness, activities that make you feel alive. Emotional matters will crop up if the people you usually associate with no longer share your passions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If someone makes a change you don’t like, follow the path that you find more comfortable. It’s OK to go your own way or to do your own thing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Question anything that seems suspicious. Don’t overreact, but speak up if you feel you are being treated unfairly.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be careful when dealing with people who tend to be manipulative. Listen carefully, and don’t be afraid to say no to anyone who is asking for too much or trying to tempt you to take part in something that isn’t right.