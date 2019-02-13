Mohave County Most Wanted | Feb. 13, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant:



Marquise Joevine Lewis

DOB: 08/01/1991 White Male 6-0 200 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Unlawful Imprisonment, Class 6 Undesignated; Assault – Intent/Reckless/Injure, Class 1 Misdemeanor

Warrant: 02/12/2019

Christina Lopez Meza

DOB: 12/12/1973 White Female 5-8 170 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 4 Felony; shoplifting, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 02/07/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Jeffery Michael Branam

Offense: Dangerous drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 12/13/2018 Capture: 02/10/2019

Kimberly Joyce Brewer

Offense: Narcotic drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated; failure to appear 1st deg, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 12/11/2018 Capture: 02/09/2019

Khari Sanyika Buckley

Offense: Sexual conduct with minor, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 02/05/2019 Capture: 02/11/2019

Christopher Lewis Fredriksen

Offense: Unlaw flight from law enf veh, Class 5 Felony; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 02/07/2019 Capture: 02/09/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department