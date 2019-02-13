The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Mohave County Most Wanted | Feb. 13, 2019

  • Originally Published: February 13, 2019 3:22 p.m.

    • As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant:

    photo

    Marquise Joevine Lewis

    DOB: 08/01/1991 White Male 6-0 200 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Unlawful Imprisonment, Class 6 Undesignated; Assault – Intent/Reckless/Injure, Class 1 Misdemeanor

    Warrant: 02/12/2019

    photo

    Christina Lopez Meza

    DOB: 12/12/1973 White Female 5-8 170 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 4 Felony; shoplifting, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 02/07/2019

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Jeffery Michael Branam

    Offense: Dangerous drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 12/13/2018 Capture: 02/10/2019

    photo

    Kimberly Joyce Brewer

    Offense: Narcotic drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated; failure to appear 1st deg, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 12/11/2018 Capture: 02/09/2019

    photo

    Khari Sanyika Buckley

    Offense: Sexual conduct with minor, Class 3 Felony

    Warrant: 02/05/2019 Capture: 02/11/2019

    photo

    Christopher Lewis Fredriksen

    Offense: Unlaw flight from law enf veh, Class 5 Felony; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 02/07/2019 Capture: 02/09/2019

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

