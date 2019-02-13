Secondary crash on I-40 causes death of Kingman woman

YUCCA – A secondary crash that followed a previous crash 10 minutes before led to the death of a 71-year-old Kingman woman on Interstate 40 Saturday near Yucca.

Trooper Kameron Lee, Department of Public Safety public information officer, told The Daily Miner that Susan Green of Kingman was “declared deceased on-scene.”

A van pulling a trailer struck a guardrail at about 4:20 p.m. The van then went off the interstate but did not result in any injuries.

Green was driving a white 2015 Chevy Sonic sedan eastbound when she struck the back of a white Ford SUV that had stopped on the roadway between mile markers 23 and 24, according to Lee.

The Chevy then struck a semitrailer after hitting the Ford SUV.

I-40 eastbound was blocked and traffic flowed in the right lane for about two hours. The crash was completely cleared when the semitrailer, Ford SUV and Green’s Chevy were removed from the scene at about 9 p.m.

Information provided by Department of Public Safety