What to do with the old Mohave County jail? Supervisors seek answers

The historic Mohave County Jail was constructed in 1910 because the county’s former jail was too easy for inmates to break out of. The jail featured reinforced concrete walls and metal floors, intended to prevent history from repeating itself.

When Buster Johnson took his seat on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in 1997, county employees worked from condemned buildings. Roofs leaked, infrastructures were crumbling and staff had to take extra precautions to keep equipment inside those buildings in working order. Although several county buildings have been renovated or replaced during Johnson’s tenure, the historic Mohave County Jail remains empty and unused – and Johnson, too, intends to keep history from repeating itself.

The county’s modern Adult Detention Facility opened in 2010, and the former jail has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. According to Johnson, the facility remains empty and unused.

“Since it is a county-owned asset, I would like to know what condition it’s in,” Johnson wrote in a proposal to the board of supervisors this month. “Is it habitable? Do we need to demolish it?”

The building is not being maintained either way, according to Johnson, who requested that his fellow supervisors direct staff to inspect the building and ascertain how useful the historic jail facility may be.

“It’s continuing to get worse,” Johnson said. “Everything’s falling apart, and we need to do something before it’s just a bunch of blocks next to the courthouse. By not doing anything with the property, we’re just increasing the future cost for taxpayers to fix it. It doesn’t make sense to build new facilities if we’re not willing to take care of the old ones. I’d hate to see that happen again.”

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to consider Johnson’s proposal at its Feb. 19 meeting.